Rosneft has invested around $25 bln in Indian economy — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Rosneft has invested around $25 bln in the Indian economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are actively cooperating. Our company, Rosneft, is one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian economy," he said.

"Rosneft has invested around $25 bln in the Indian economy: refineries, a port, a gas station system, and so on," Putin added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.