Sberbank to increase profits, maintain dividends at 50% of them in 2026 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Sberbank expects to increase net profit in 2026 compared to last year and adhere to a dividend policy that provides for distribution to shareholders of 50% of profits, Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our return on equity forecast of 22% implies double-digit profit growth. We will, of course, strive to maintain the profitability targets set in our strategy and exceed last year’s profit," he said.

The bank intends to adhere to its dividend policy and pay shareholders 50% of its net profit, Gref noted. "For now, we are not planning to change anything," he said when asked a respective question.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.