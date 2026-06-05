Spring crops sowing covers 90% of areas — Agriculture Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has sown spring crops on 90% of the areas but there will be slight deviations in the structure of crops, Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have 90% of the areas already sown. But I think we will have slight deviations in the sowing structure. Most likely, there will be less spring wheat. At the same time, industrial crops, oilseeds and corn are now being additionally sown," she said.

The minister noted that it is too early to give a forecast for the grain harvest for the current year.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.