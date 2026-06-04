Kazakhstan ready to grant benefits to Russian investors in critical minerals sphere

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to provide exclusive benefits to major investors from Russia in projects related to critical minerals and rare-earth metals, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Kazakhstan is an open country; it is impossible to work without cooperation. Considering the competencies and technologies that the Russian Federation possesses, this is very important for us," Nagaspayev said when speaking on the opportunities of technological cooperation with Russia.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide benefits to investors working in this area, the minister noted. "We are open to investors - both Russian and international, so we are ready to provide all possible benefits, starting with the opening of a production facility in special economic zones with tax and customs preferences. For major Russian players, we are ready to use a mechanism such as an investment agreement, which provides exclusive benefits," the minister stressed. Kazakhstan has a good base in the field of critical minerals, has developed good competencies, and cooperation with "neighbors" is important, he added.

The minister called the development of the critical raw materials industry a priority for the entire industrial policy of Kazakhstan. "The task is to form a comprehensive system - a complete cycle, starting from geological exploration, extraction, deep processing, and the sale of finished products. We are currently working on this," Nagaspayev added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.