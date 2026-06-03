Hungary’s MOL requests 30 more days from the US for talks on NIS company

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. The Hungarian oil and gas holding MOL approached the US Office of Foreign Assets Control with a request to extend the deadline for talks on the buyout of the Russian stake in Serbian oil company NIS by thirty days, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said.

"Chief executive of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov confirmed that proactive talks between Gazprom and Hungarian company MOL continue and that MOL has applied to OFAC today with a request for granting extra time to end these negotiations," the minister said, cited by Tanjug news agency.

"We are aware of the deadline on June 6; they requested 30 more days to complete the talks," the she added.