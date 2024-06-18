Swedish apparel retailer to liquidate main company in Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Swede-based apparel retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB, the owner of the H&M brand, made the decision to liquidate its main legal entity in Russia, according to SPARK system data.

"Approval of the decision by the legal entity on liquidation and setup of a liquidation committee, and appointment of a liquidator," the decision made on June 17 indicates.

H&M closed all the 150 stores in Russia in December 2022. It was the Europe’s largest clothing and accessories retail chain functioning in Russia since 2009.