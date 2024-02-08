India’s import of Russian oil on the rise — petroleum minister

GOA, February 8. /TASS/. India is always ready to import energy resources from Russia and procurements have recently increased, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the India Energy Week 2024.

"The Russia-India energy trade has always been very positive," the minister said.

The decline in purchases of Russian oil is not the case in point, Puri noted. "I read a headline - import from Russia hit all time low - it’s a misleading headline. Because in February 2022 we were importing 0.2% of our crude oil [from Russia - TASS]. Today we’re importing 30%. So 0.2% has gone up to 30%," the minister stressed.

The issue of increasing investments in India is always discussed at meetings with Russian partners, Puri stressed. "Every time I meet any Russian head of a company, minister or deputy-minister, we all talk about more investments in India," he added.