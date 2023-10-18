Russia urges Asia-Pacific nations to cooperate in view of rising energy demand

BANGKOK, October 18. /TASS/. Russia draws attention to the need of establishing international energy cooperation in view of projected growth of energy demand in the Asia-Pacific Region, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said during the Asia Pacific Energy Week.

"Turbid growth of the energy resources demand will continue in Asia-Pacific nations in years to come. In such conditions, considering the current geopolitical situation, Russia is paying particular attention to international economic cooperation and urges all its partners to strengthen interaction based on the mutual respect of interests and national specificities," the official said. "It is important to find areas of common interests among key players in energy markets," Mochalnikov added.

Roundtables staged as part of the Asia Pacific Energy Week will make it possible "to assess together trends and prospects of cooperation in sustainable energy sphere," the official noted. "It is critical for the Asia-Pacific Region because it accounts for more than 40% of energy consumed globally and 50% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions," he added.