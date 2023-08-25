Restoration of Crimean Bridge on schedule — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The restoration of the Crimean Bridge is going as planned, with the first stage of restoration work scheduled to be completed by September 15 or a few days earlier. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said this in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the Moscow Urban Forum.

"So far we are on schedule. We are determined to open the destroyed part of the bridge by September 15, if there are no unforeseen circumstances," he said.

Khusnullin added that as soon as this part of the bridge is restored, they will open traffic on it and start to repair the part of the bridge which is now operational. He said that this part should be reopened on November 1.

"We plan to open it at least on time, or maybe a few days earlier," he said.

Khusnullin also said that every day - at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. - he receives a report about the work on the bridge.

On July 17, the Kiev authorities attacked the bridge with two surface drones. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case.

The Moscow Urban Forum opened in Moscow on August 1.