Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs in Russia down 59% to 687,000 vehicles in 2022

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in Russia in 2022 fell by almost 59% compared to 2021 to 687,000 vehicles. At the same time, in December 2022 sales fell by 50% to 64,000 cars, Automobile Manufacturers Committee Chairperson at the Association of European Businesses (AEB) Alexey Kalitsev said at a press conference.

"The final figures are: in December sales amounted to over 64,000 cars, minus 50%. We are closing the year with 687,000 cars, [a decrease] of almost 59% compared to 2021. We believe this result is not as bad as it could have been," Kalitsev said.

