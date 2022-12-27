Kremlin to inform about presidential decree signing

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin will inform when Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign the decree on tit-for-tat measures against the Russian oil price cap set by the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We will inform when it is signed," Peskov said, answering a question whether such decree is signed today.

Last week, Putin told reporters about the intention to sign the decree on tit-for-tat measures against the price ceiling for Russian oil introduced by the West on December 26-27.