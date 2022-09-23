Hungarian top diplomat commends gas cooperation with Russia's Gazprom

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto commended his country’s cooperation with Russia’s energy giant Gazprom following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

"We have a very comprehensive cooperation on the field of energy. For us, it is extremely important to ensure that the energy supply of the country is safe," Szijjarto told reporters after the talks. "We would like to avoid a situation when any Hungarian household, family or company would be limited in using gas or oil products."

"Our cooperation with Gazprom has been going on in a very fair manner. Since September 1 we received the increased volume of gas deliveries on a daily basis," the minister continued. "On top of the already contracted volume, we receive 5.8 million cubic meters of gas on the Turkish Stream pipeline."

He described the Turkish Stream as "basically, the only safe and reliable and predictable route" for current gas supplies to Hungary.

"Today I expressed my appreciation both to Bulgaria and Serbia for ensuring the safe transit, and, of course, the Turkish colleagues as well," Szijjarto said. "We hope that this cooperation with Gazprom will go on according to the contract we have signed.".