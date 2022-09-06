Sberbank sees growth of national currency payments between Russia and India — Deputy CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Average monthly payments of Sberbank customers in national currencies between Russia and India skyrocketed by more than thirty times from March to July 2022, Deputy CEO of Sberbank Anatoly Popov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The average amount of payments in national currencies from Russia to India surged more than 30-fold from March to July," Anatoly Popov said.

Sberbank has become the leader in payments in national currencies between the two countries, being the member of Russian and Indian payment systems simultaneously, the top manager added.