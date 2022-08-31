Nord Stream supplies halt for three days due to start of unit repairs

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gas supplies via Nord Stream have been fully stopped for three days due to the start of repairs of theonly gas compressor unit remaining in operation at the Portovaya compressor station, according to the data provided by German gas pipeline operators Opal and Nel.

The physical flow of gas via Nord Stream at the receiving point in the German Greifswald has completely stopped since 04:00 Moscow time on Wednesday. Data from Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, also confirms the drop in gas pumping to zero.

Gazprom had earlier reported that gas pumping via Nord Stream would be halted from 04:00 Moscow time on August 31 to 04:00 Moscow time on September 3. Data from Nord Stream AG showed that gas transportation nominations had dropped to almost zero starting from 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.

The suspension is necessary for preventive maintenance work on the unit. As Gazprom pointed out, Siemens needs to do such maintenance of the unit every 1,000 hours. If the work is completed and there are no technical faults in the equipment, gas transportation will be restored to 33 mln cubic meters per day.

Since July 27, the Nord Stream pipeline has been operating at 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of several gas turbines. One of the turbines, manufactured in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired equipment to Germany, but after numerous requests, it still decided to return it. On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station due to the end of the overhaul interval.

Thus, only one turbine remains in operation.