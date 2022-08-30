Finnish railway operator writes off trains traveling to Russia — report

STOCKHOLM, August 30. /TASS/. VR Group wrote off all Allegro trains cruising between St. Petersburg and Helsinki and spare parts to them amounting to 45.4 mln euro in total, the Finnish railway operator said on Tuesday in its financial report.

"VR Group has decided to discontinue Eastern [in the direction of Russia - TASS] freight traffic by the end of the year. Allegro passenger traffic was suspended in March. VR Group has started negotiations in which the Group will divest its associated companies and subsidiaries related to Eastern freight traffic," Interim CEO Topi Simola said in a comment.

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the pressure from related sanctions "led to the decision by VR Group to suspend all Russia related operations," the top manager noted.

According to the financial report, total railway transportation volumes of VR Group dropped by 19.7% annually to 14.9 mln tonnes.