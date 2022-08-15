Far Eastern ports capacity to be increased by 117 mln tonnes — Deputy Minister

TURKMENBASHI, August 15. /TASS/. The cargo turnover capacity of ports in the Far Eastern Basin is planned to be increased by 117 mln tonnes on account of fifteen throughput capacity expansion projects, Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev said at the Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries.

"For purposes of expanding the freight turnover with countries of the Asia-Pacific Region we are expanding Far Eastern Basin ports. Fifteen projects with the total incremental increase of ports’ throughput capacity by 117 mln tonnes are currently at the design and construction stage in addition to existing port capacities of 300 mln tonnes per year," Zverev said.

According to the statistics, the cargo turnover of seaports in the Far Eastern Basin stood at 131.2 mln tonnes (down 0.9%).