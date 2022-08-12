Upgraded bridge on Yamal to be opened in autumn, 2022

YEKATERINBURG, August 12. /TASS/. A bridge across the Vyndyada River at the 11th kilometer of the road between Labytnangi and Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region will be reopened after an upgrade in autumn. The new bridge can hold up to 100 tonnes, the regional government’s press service said.

"An upgrade continues at the 11th kilometer of the road between Labytnangi and Kharp across the Vyndyada River. <…> The traffic will resume at the passage between Labytnangi and Kharp this autumn," the press service said.

The new bridge will hold up to 100 tonnes and will comply with safety requirements, the contractor company’s representative Alexander Gafner said, adding "it is higher than the old bridge, thus the drivers will have better visibility, and the bridge will be safer."

The new bridge will be 42 meters long, and together with the road bases - 540 meters. The contractor is still working on the roadway, it will install barriers, signs, will do markings and will tidy up the surrounding area.