Russia to resume air service with Argentina, Brazil, three more countries starting Dec 1

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia will resume air service with Argentina, Brazil, Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Mongolia, as well as lift restrictions on regular and non-scheduled flights to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, starting December 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

"Following the discussion and considering the epidemiological environment in certain countries it was decided to lift restrictions on regular and non-scheduled flights between Russia and Cuba, Mexico, Qatar starting December 1, 2021," the center said.

Two flights per week will be performed to Argentina and Brazil, between Moscow and Buenos Aires, as well as Moscow and Rio de Janeiro, and two flights per week have been permitted to launch to Costa Rica, between Moscow and San Jose. Two flights per week are planned to Bangladesh, between Moscow and Dhaka, as well as three flights per week - to the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator from Moscow, and one flight - from each of Ulan-Ude, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk.

Russia has resumed air service with 71 countries since the beginning of the pandemic.