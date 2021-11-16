{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia to resume air service with Argentina, Brazil, three more countries starting Dec 1

Two flights per week will be performed between Moscow and Buenos Aires, as well as Moscow and Rio de Janeiro

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia will resume air service with Argentina, Brazil, Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Mongolia, as well as lift restrictions on regular and non-scheduled flights to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, starting December 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

"Following the discussion and considering the epidemiological environment in certain countries it was decided to lift restrictions on regular and non-scheduled flights between Russia and Cuba, Mexico, Qatar starting December 1, 2021," the center said.

Two flights per week will be performed to Argentina and Brazil, between Moscow and Buenos Aires, as well as Moscow and Rio de Janeiro, and two flights per week have been permitted to launch to Costa Rica, between Moscow and San Jose. Two flights per week are planned to Bangladesh, between Moscow and Dhaka, as well as three flights per week - to the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator from Moscow, and one flight - from each of Ulan-Ude, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk.

Russia has resumed air service with 71 countries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Demand for Russian coal to persist for decades, says First Deputy PM Belousov
Andrei Belousov stressed that global changes in this sphere would be rather slow
Read more
British PM points to Europe’s growing dependency on Russian hydrocarbons
Boris Johnson said, however, that Russia is a great country and called against all attempts of isolating it
Read more
Xi Jinping: Chinese authorities step up efforts to bolster Hainan openness
According to the Chinese leader, the government intends to take an active part in the creation of a new mechanism for cross-border trade in services
Read more
Space junk endangering ISS moved away from its orbit — Roscosmos
The station is in the green zone, the state corporation informed
Read more
Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals
Haikou city organized a large-scale presentation, showcasing ample job opportunities and the potential of the ever-expanding local employment market
Read more
Hainan's duty free sales grew by 121% in January-September
More than 5.1 million customers visited duty free stores on the island
Read more
Serbia ready to implement pipeline projects with Gazprom - President
Serbia is the only European country that has never introduced any sanctions or measures against Russia, Aleksandar Vucic stressed
Read more
Russian tech firm unveils unmanned version of cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18
Read more
Russian agencies, EMA cooperate for Sputnik V vaccine approval — Lavrov
France is among those in the European Union who are waiting for the decision of the World Health Organization, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia is not party to conflict in Donbass and will never agree to the opposite - Putin
Russian President said that Normandy Four as only mechanism to settle Donbass crisis
Read more
Vucic says he plans to focus on gas price, increased supplies at talks with Putin
Serbian President hopes that Russian President will have a better understanding of Serbia’s position on the gas price and the amounts of supply
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya creates economic research institute
It will solve issues in the financial services industry, international trade and maritime economy
Read more
Russian defense chief points to deteriorating military-political situation in Europe
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that the Russian initiatives aimed at raising predictability and reducing risks remained in force
Read more
Russia's Aurus business jet will cost $40-50 mln — Rostec
Head of Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov added that both private and corporate clients show interest in the new aircraft
Read more
Rostec, Russian Defense Ministry start discussing Checkmate contract — Chemezov
The Checkmate light tactical jet was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 air show
Read more
Blinken: Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test imperils space exploration
US Secretary of State also said that The United States will work with their allies and partners as they seek to respond to "this irresponsible act"
Read more
Russia’s Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship demonstrates combat capabilities at Dubai airshow
The pilots showed the dynamic capabilities of the Mi-28NE, the helicopter’s steadiness in the air and its easy control and operation at a maximum speed of 250 km/h
Read more
Hackers compromised FBI email system — Bloomberg
According to preliminary data, the case in point is an external account used to receive and transmit unclassified information
Read more
Russia to launch serial production before accepting orders for Checkmate jets - official
Russia expected "quite a high demand for the aircraft"
Read more
Satellite communication system for drones developed in Russia
The satellite communication system developed for the Orion-E drone can be installed in drones of other producers, CEO of the Russian drone developer Kronshtadt Sergei Bogatikov stressed
Read more
Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center
The project is overseen by China Agricultural University, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper
Read more
Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021
It’s a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Expert: Hainan can maintain growth rates above 10% in the next five years
Over the past three quarters, the province has shown high dynamics, with a noticeable increase in foreign trade, said the director of the China Institute of Reform and Development Chi Fulin
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment
According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will improve the rule of law and government services for businesses in Hainan's business environment
Read more
Supplies of Checkmate fighter jet may begin ahead of schedule
Supplies of Russia’s advanced Checkmate fighter jet may begin in 2025
Read more
Gorbachev: claims that nuclear weapons guarantee peace are a delusion
Mikhail Gorbachev expressed the hope for "real results" of the Geneva talks, where the Russian and US presidents discussed nuclear affairs
Read more
Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia 30% above contract — Gazprom
The company supplied 4.1 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2020
Read more
Russia defeated by Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to continue in playoffs
Russia’s defender Fyodor Kudryashov scored an own goal in the 81st minute
Read more
Russia begins deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India ahead of schedule
The first regiment set will be delivered to India by the end of the year, Head of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev revealed
Read more
Migration crises were created by Western countries themselves — Putin
Russian President said that Russia has nothing to do with the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate fighter jet to have modified AL-41F1 engine
The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023
Read more
Russia ready to help resolve migration crisis on Belarusian border with EU — Putin
Western countries seek to avoid responsibility for a migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union, Russian President said
Read more
Expert: Hainan aims to close all customs offices by 2025
To achieve this goal, the province's competent agencies should pay close attention to both key and secondary growth factors, said Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
Putin finds it inappropriate to conduct maneuvers in Black Sea in response to NATO drills
Russian President also said that NATO exercises is a serious challenge for the country
Read more
US doesn’t want to hear Russia on subject of Ukraine, Black Sea region — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the policy of Western countries, responsible for Kiev’s actions, becomes even more reckless and provocative
Read more
WHO may certify Sputnik V in near future, Russian Health Minister says
On October 1, Mikhail Murashko stated that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed
Read more
Putin updates restrictions to goods moving between Russia and Donetsk or Lugansk
The head of state also instructed the government within the term of one month to take measures softening access for goods from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Russian markets
Read more
UAE, Russia discussing upgrade of air defense system - official
The upgrade will make it possible to significantly improve system capabilities, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev noted
Read more
Space debris misses ISS, may re-approach in about one-and-a-half hours
The ISS crew is required to take refuge at a spaceship if the ISS nears a potentially dangerous object
Read more
Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base
The facility was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee
Read more
Naval operations of US warships, NATO spy planes moved to northwestern Black Sea
The Russian Defense Ministry continues to monitor the United States’ military activity
Read more
S-550 system to have extended range, will be able to intercept any targets, Rostec vows
Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s armed forces will get the first delivery of the S-550 strategic missile defense system prior to 2025
Read more
Hainan's online recruitment platform receives 40,000 resumes in four days
The first published batch of vacancies includes 36,000 job titles
Read more
More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai
A total of almost 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions are participating in the event
Read more
Putin signs decree on humanitarian support for people in Donetsk and Lugansk republics
The document emphasizes that the Russian president took this decision "guided by the generally recognized principles and norms of international humanitarian law"
Read more
NATO has no consensus on Ukraine's accession to alliance — Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg noted that the North Atlantic Alliance has strengthened relations with Ukraine
Read more
Expert: Hainan to achieve breakthrough in economic partnership with ASEAN by 2025
In the process of increasing cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, the province will form an important regional center, according to Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
Production of several Checkmate prototypes launched in Komsomolsk - UAC
The United Aircraft Corporation presented a new light tactical fighter jet named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow
Read more
Hainan allows foreigners to obtain recreational boats crew licenses
Chinese authorities plan to turn Hainan into a yacht tourism center and international cruise ship trade base
Read more
Russia in consultations with seven partners on possible S-400 supplies
Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007
Read more
Russia once halted strategic aircraft's flights, US failed to respond in kind - Putin
Russian President earlier pointed out that the US and its NATO allies were conducting unexpected drills in the Black Sea
Read more