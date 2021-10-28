Facebook apps names to remain unchanged, says Zuckerberg

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. Facebook that just changed its name to Meta, will not change the names of its apps - social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as WhatsApp messenger, Facebook (now Meta) founder Mark Zuckerberg told the company’s annual conference online on Thursday.

"Our mission remains the same — it’s still about bringing people together. Our apps and their brands aren’t changing either. We’re still the company that designs technology around people. But all of our products, including our apps, now share a new vision: to help bring the metaverse to life. And now we have a name that reflects the breadth of what we do," he said.

Earlier, Zuckerberg announced Facebook company's name change to Meta.