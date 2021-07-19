MAKS-2021 air show launches mobile app for guests attending event

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon has launched a mobile app for the event’s guests and attendees, available in Google Play and App Store, the air show’s administration told TASS on Monday.

"The app’s functionality makes it possible to use the exhibition center map, learn about ways of traveling to MAKS-2021, purchase entrance tickets, get background information about the event and contact the exhibition services, including the on-duty service divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire department and the medical aid point," the administration said. Access to the 2GIS mapping service is integrated into the application, enabling users to navigate the site and find useful objects.

"On the eve of each of the public days of the exhibition, an up-to-date flight program for the next 24 hours will be placed in the annex," the administration noted.

The application will help find answers to FAQs, particularly regarding the special conditions for visiting MAKS given the coronavirus pandemic. "One of the app’s advantages is the huge volume of pre-loaded data, enabling the minimization of traffic. A huge portion of reference and edutainment information can be received without access to the Internet," the administration pointed out.

The aviation event will be held from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow.