Russian Railways plans to restart Allegro trains operation for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to restart the operation of Allegro trains between St. Petersburg and Helsinki during the UEFA Euro Cup, Chief Executive Officer of the railway operator Oleg Belozerov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Allegro may be launched due to the UEFA EURO in St. Petersburg," he said.

The UEFA European Championship matches will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021. St. Petersburg will host seven matches: Belgium-Russia (June 12), Poland-Slovakia (June 14), Finland-Russia (June 16), Sweden-Slovakia (June 18), Finland-Belgium (June 21), Sweden-Poland (June 23) as well as one of the tournament’s quarterfinals on July 2.

Russian Railways has been forced to limit the operations of international passenger trains amid the coronavirus pandemic, with service only open with Belarus and Abkhazia now.