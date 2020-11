MINSK, November 7. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Belarusian NPP has reached a capacity of 400 MW, the country's energy ministry reported on Friday.

The ceremony to increase the power unit's capacity was held with the participation of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Electricity from the nuclear power plant is supplied to all regions of the country.

In accordance with the test programs, the power unit's capacity will be gradually increased to the design capacity of 1,190 MW.