Russian coronavirus tests supplied to all CIS states

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia has supplied coronavirus tests to all CIS countries and will address the issue of delivering anti-coronavirus vaccines to other countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of heads of CIS governments held as a videoconference on Friday.

"I would like to reaffirm Russia’s readiness to help its CIS partners, share existing achievements. Russian tests have already been delivered to all CIS states," he said.

Two anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia as of now, PM noted. "We will surely address supplies of the vaccine to other countries," he said.

"The coronavirus is a common trouble as the spread of the dangerous disease has affected overall life," Mishustin said. "Of course, its impact on our economies has not been the best as in CIS member-states, same as in the whole world, economic activity dropped substantially," he said, adding that "trade turnover declined in mutual trade, as well as with third countries, in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year."