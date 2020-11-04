Lukashenko asks Putin about acquiring oil field in Russia by Minsk

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked him whether Minsk could potentially acquire an oil deposit on the territory of Russia, Lukashenko’s press office said on Wednesday.

The two president talked about oil and gas supplies to Belarus in 2021.

"The heads of state agreed to promptly solve all the issues in this field. The Belarusian president also asked his Russian counterpart about the potential acquisition of an oil field in Russia. Vladimir Putin supported this idea. After being studied, the issue will be considered thoroughly at the next negotiations," BelTA news agency said citing the presidential press office.