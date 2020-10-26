Economic recovery expected in Russia in 2H 2021, says ministry

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry projects economic recovery to pre-crisis levels in the second half of next year, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Monday.

"We expect economic recovery to pre-crisis levels in the second half of next year. However, there are many external factors, unfortunately, as well as sanitary and epidemiological factors, many factors related to what is going on in neighboring countries, many ongoing discussions regarding possible and impossible sanctions against this or that. All that is forming an alarming household and business sentiment," he explained.

Meanwhile, the ministry sees no necessity to revise its social and economic development outlook, Reshetnikov added.