China to publish the list of regulations for foreign investors by the end of 2020

HAIKOU, October 22. /TASS/. By the end of 2020, the Chinese authorities are planning to publish a list regulating the areas of access for foreign investors on Hainan, announced the official representative of the Chinese State Development and Reform Committee Meng Wei.

“In order to take full advantage of the unique benefits of the experimental high-level openness policy applied to Hainan's free trade port and to draw foreign capital to the region, the State Development and Reform Committee and the provincial administration are working to develop a negative foreign investment access list", Meng Wei was quoted as saying by the Zhongovan Internet resource. "The list will be made public by the end of the year, the State Committee will publish it in due time and make the necessary remarks".

In the negative list, the Chinese government will indicate the industries in which investments for foreign companies are partially limited or completely prohibited. Areas of activity which are not listed are fully open to investment.

In June, the Chinese authorities published a shortened negative list for foreign investment, the number of points in it decreased from 40 to 33, the negative list of foreign capital's access to experimental free trade zones was reduced from 37 to 30 points.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

