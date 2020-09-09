SCO became stronger despite canceled events due to pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 9. /TASS/. The cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become stronger despite the changes made to the event schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference with the SCO foreign ministers on Wednesday.

The Russian leader noted that as SCO chair in 2019-2020, Russia has done everything necessary for the organization to work effectively in the conditions of a pandemic. "Of course, we had to make changes to the event schedules, not all 90 events have been organized. Nevertheless, I believe that the key goals have been met, and SCO cooperation has become stronger in the main areas," Putin stated.

The Russian leader pointed out that the SCO plays an important role in ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the Eurasian region. "Acting based on the principles of equality and taking into account our mutual interests, we aim to search for solutions of current global issues together, implement close foreign policy coordination, namely within the UN and other international formats," Putin stated.

A session of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place in Moscow on September 9-10. The Russian leader noted that the participants of the event plan to discuss a wide set of issues related to further cooperation in the political, economic and social spheres and to exchange opinions on key international and regional matters.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a regional international association, which includes Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus act as observers within the organization. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have SCO partner status.