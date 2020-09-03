Single currency not discussed at talks of Russian PM and Belarusian president

Read also
MOSCOW, September 3./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin did not discuss with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko the issue of introducing a single currency of the Union State at their talks in Minsk, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Thursday.
"I will disappoint you, but no," he said when asked by the presenter whether the sides had discussed a single Russian-Belarusian currency.