Moscow Exchange plans to start trading in foreign shares on August 17

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange plans to launch trading in foreign stocks on August 17 of this year, the Exchange’s press service said on Friday.

"We confirm that we target August 17," the press service said.

It was reported earlier that the Moscow Exchange plans to authorize trading for fifty most liquid securities of foreign issuers included into the S&P 500 index.

Trading of foreign securities will have two phases. Trading in stocks of 25-30 foreign companies will start before the end of summer, followed by the list expansion to 50 companies by 2020 year-end.