Russian Accounts Chamber to audit international organizations

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Chamber of Accounts enters the international audit market and plans to audit UNIDO and bid in tenders for WHO, WTO, and other organizations’ audit, head of the Chamber Alexei Kudrin told TASS in an interview.

"We have created a new division for audit of international organizations in the financial audit department. We have acquired a new competence over the last two years - the international audit. We selected a team having the command of foreign languages and international methods of analysis. Dozens of tenders for the audit of international organizations take place worldwide - we will boldly participate in them. We already won in one of them - the audit of a specialized institution - UNIDO - has already been planned. This is a new competence of the Accounts Chamber corresponding to standards of the international level," Kudrin said.

China, Chile and Philippines shared the experience in auditing international organizations and arranged master classes for the Russian Chamber of Accounts, he said.

"Yes, this is absolutely true. We plan to bid in these tenders," Kudrin noted, responding to a question whether the Accounts Chamber plans to audit WHO and WTO.

"I am confident in professionalism of our team. It was trained by PwC; cases, methods and approaches were examined in the course of training," he added.