Council of Europe confirms debt payment by Russia

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. The Council of Europe (CoE) has almost fully received Russia’s debt payments for 2017 and 2018, Spokesperson to the CoE’s Secretary General Daniel Holtgen told TASS on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the money for 2018 and 2017 (54.7 million euros) has been 97% transferred by this morning, some technicalities still need to be arranged between our authorities, but we are sure they will be resolved," he said.

On August 29, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the decree to pay the debts of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe for 2017-2018. The prime minister ordered to accept the Russian Foreign Ministry’s proposal to pay Russia’s membership debts to the CoE bodies for 2017-2018 in the amount of 54.6 million euros in 2019 at the expense of the federal budget.

On June 26, participants of a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) accepted the resolution that confirms the powers of the Russian Federation in full volume. On July 2, it emerged that Moscow had paid dues to the Council of Europe’s budget for 2019.