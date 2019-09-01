Boao Forum to convene first global security conference in China in 2020

HAIKOU, September 1. /TASS/. The Hainan-based Asian Economic Forum (AEF) Boao will host the first Global Economic Development and Security Conference in China in September 2020. This was announced at a press conference by the chairman of the new consultation platform Zeng Weixiang.

"The first conference should be held in September 2020 with the participation of representatives of governments, business, expert and scientific circles of Asia and other continents of the planet to discuss problems in the field of economic development and security," he said.

"Only through expanded dialogue and cooperation can it be possible to jointly develop practical measures to ensure security in the field of economic development. Not only should we improve coordanation between law enforcement agencies, but also create a platform for discussion in this area, which will expand communication and its format," explained the official.

According to AEF Secretary General Li Baodong, in the current economic situation and taking into account new development challenges, the Boao Forum intends to set up a separate global platform for a detailed discussion of relevant issues, which "will accelerate the pace of development, boost peace and stability in Asia and globally".

According to the forum's organizing committee, a venue for the economic security conference is currently being selected.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites, The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. According to the Chinese top diplomat, this regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.