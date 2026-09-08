African countries interested in Kalashnikov’s KUB-10ME long-range munition

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The long range of Kalashnikov’s newest strike munition, the KUB-10ME, is generating significant interest among African countries, Leonid Rokeakh, the Kalashnikov Group’s international business director, said at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, which is taking place in Egypt.

"The capability of Kalashnikov Group’s KUB-10ME tactical-class guided munition to deliver precision strikes against stationary and moving targets at ranges exceeding 100 km has sparked heightened interest among our partners in North Africa," the company quoted him as saying.

According to Rokeakh, the range of the KUB-10ME is a gamechanger. "The range of the KUB-10ME is currently a very sought-after feature of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The capability to engage moving targets at distances exceeding 100 km, along with an excellent optoelectronic system that outperforms similar systems on reconnaissance UAVs, and pinpoint accuracy, makes our UAV an indispensable weapon in modern warfare – a fact clearly demonstrated in the special military operation zone for which the UAV was originally designed," he added.

The group noted that the KUB-10ME with an 11-kilogram high-explosive fragmentation warhead, is capable of engaging a wide range of targets, including unarmored and lightly armored vehicles (such as APCs), personnel wearing body armor, elements of command posts and air defense missile system battalions, air defense, missile defense, electronic warfare, and rear-area facilities, UAV launch positions, as well as enemy aircraft openly parked at airfields.

The company added that the KUB-10ME strike munition is capable of flying at altitudes ranging from 80 to 1,800 meters at a cruising speed of 120 km/h, and also offers greater protection against electronic warfare and air defense systems compared to similar weapons.