Russia’s latest Citadel system with smart shells unveiled abroad for first time

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the latest Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system, equipped with smart shells, outside of Russia for the first time at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the state corporation reported.

"The Rostec State Corporation is presenting the latest Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system abroad for the first time at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt," the statement reads.

Rostec noted that the system’s arsenal includes smart shells that can be programmed to detonate at a specific point along their trajectory. "Such munitions engulf enemy drones in a cloud of shrapnel at the precise moment needed, and significantly fewer are required than with conventional munitions," the company stated, adding that the Citadel is armed with 30-mm automatic cannons.

In addition, the system integrates easily with other UAV countermeasures as part of a layered air defense system and features a high degree of automation--from target detection to destruction.

"We expect significant interest in the system from foreign partners," Rostec added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.