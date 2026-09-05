Ukrainian army carries out 146 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out 146 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 146 attacks on the Belgorod Region, targeting the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnogvardeisky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky, Rovensky, Starooskolsky and Shebekinsky districts," he wrote on the Max social media platform.

According to Shuvayev, seven strikes involved artillery and multiple rocket launchers, while drones dropped explosives in 13 attacks. "Highly skilled air defense crews jammed and shot down 153 drones," Shuvayev added.

A Ukrainian strike on the Belgorodsky District killed a civilian. Fifteen people, including two children, suffered injuries in the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rakityansky and Shebekinsky districts.