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Military operation in Ukraine

Warehouse with dual-use goods, energy infrastructure hit: strikes by Russian Armed Forces

The Russian Armed Forces hit the Stellar Jet logistics center near the Vishnevoye settlement in the Kiev region using Geran-4 Seeker drones

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces have conducted strikes on logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, which were being used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the results of the strikes.

Statement by the Defense Ministry

- The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out coordinated strikes against logistics centers, port facilities, and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that are being used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the Defense Ministry reported.

Strikes on logistics centers

- The ministry specified that the Russian military struck the Raven Ukraine logistics center near Brovary in the Kiev Region using Geran-4 Seeker drones.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit the Stellar Jet logistics center near the Vishnevoye settlement in the Kiev region using Geran-4 Seeker drones.

- Russian forces also struck the Chaiki logistics center of the Alfa Development Group in the Kiev Region, where the enemy stored foreign dual-use goods, including components for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Strikes on ports

- The Russian military struck four energy infrastructure facilities that serve the operation of ports in Odessa and the surrounding region.

- Also at the port of Odessa, a pilot production facility for unmanned boats and six fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces have been hit.

Situation in Ukraine

- A fire broke out in the Goloseyevesky district of Kiev, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

- A major fire was reported on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, according to the Ukrainian publication Insider.

- A photo posted on its Telegram channel shows a column of smoke rising over the city.

- Three warehouses were destroyed by fire in the Bucha district of the Kiev Region, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

- The SES later reported that energy infrastructure had been damaged in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine.

- The SES added that a gas station had been completely destroyed.

- Emergency power outages began in Odessa and some areas of the Odessa Region due to damage to the infrastructure, according to the regional branch of the energy holding company DTEK.

- It reported that power has been cut off to some residents of the Odessa district of the region, as well as the Primorsky, Khadzhibeysky, and Peresypsky districts of Odessa.

- An industrial facility was hit in the Poltava Region in northeastern Ukraine, according to Vitaly Dyakivnich, head of the region’s military administration.

- A facility in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in southeastern Ukraine was hit, according to the regional military administration head, Alexander Ganza.

- No details were provided regarding the type of facility.

- A major fire erupted in one of the industrial zones of the city of Sumy, according to a report by the regional branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on its Telegram channel.

- It noted that the fire began as a result of explosions.

- The extent of the fire has not been specified.

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