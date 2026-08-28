Crimea’s mobile armed units receive new Nabat V.3 drone detectors — CUST

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Republic of Crimea’s mobile armed units have begun using Nabat V.3 drone detectors to monitor the airspace in the dead zone at altitudes ranging from zero to 100 meters above ground level, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) told TASS.

"Russian engineers have bolstered defenses over Crimea: the republic’s mobile air defense teams have begun using Nabat V.3 drone detectors. <…> Currently, portable Nabat kits are used by more than 50 mobile groups and sea vessels on the peninsula. These compact devices help the mobile armed units to respond immediately to emerging threats at low and medium altitudes," the company stated.

The CUST specified that the devices allow troops to monitor the airspace in the low-altitude dead zone from zero to 100 meters above ground level. "At such altitudes, standard radars mistake enemy drones for interference. The enemy tries to exploit this ‘dead zone’ by launching small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and mother drones for FPV kamikaze drone attacks," the company noted.

The company emphasized that the Nabat V.3 scans the radio spectrum and tracks targets with digital or analog communications at a range of 11 km or more, while simultaneously transmitting video from the enemy’s cameras. "The leadership of the Coast Guard Department of FSB Border Service of Russia highly praised the performance of the Nabat V detector," CUST added.