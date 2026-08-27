Lada submarines fulfill objectives of Russia’s national maritime policy — USC

ST. PETERSBURG, August 27. /TASS/. The construction of Project 677 Lada diesel-electric submarines is a result of Russia's efforts to implement its national maritime policy, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Andrey Puchkov said.

"Russia continues building of a series of modern Project 677 diesel-electric submarines as part of the national maritime policy, which is defined and coordinated by the Russian Maritime Board. We consider it important that the USC is committed to addressing these objectives," he said at the keel-laying ceremony for the Project 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Maloyaroslavets.

According to him, the keel-laying of the new diesel-electric submarine is a sign of the confidence put by the Russian Ministry of Defense in the teams at the Admiralty Shipyard and the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. "We understand that this confidence must be justified by results--the quality and timeliness of the ship’s building. I’m sure that the enterprises’ teams will rise to the challenge," Puchkov emphasized.

Lada-class submarines are well-known for their advanced stealth capabilities, compact crew size, and versatile strike power. They are capable of diving to a depth of about 300 meters. The Lada-class submarines are 66.8 meters long and 7.1 meters wide. Their underwater speed is 21 knots. The crew of such a submarine consists of 35 members, and its endurance is 45 days. Project 677 submarines feature stealth capabilities, they are equipped with the latest acoustic protection means and a powerful sonar system. The Lada is armed with missile and torpedo weapons capable of striking maritime and coastal targets.

Project 677 subs are considered to be the most advanced non-nuclear submarines in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. They are designed to destroy enemy’s submarines, surface ships, vessels and coastal installations, as well as to lay minefields and land and take on board reconnaissance and sabotage groups.