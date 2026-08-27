FACTBOX: Russian forces strike Ukrainian military targets, oil refinery, steel mills

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out a massive strike by precision-guided weapons overnight into August 27, hitting energy infrastructure facilities that support the operation of Ukraine’s ports in the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

Russian troops struck steel mills in the cities of Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, as well as an oil refinery in the city of Kremenchug and various facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region used by the Ukrainian army.

TASS has compiled the key information about Russian strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- Overnight into Thursday, Russian forces launched a massive strike by ground-based, air-based, and sea-based precision-guided weapons, as well as attack drones, targeting Ukrainian facilities.

- As a result, facilities belonging to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, metallurgical and oil refining industries, as well as logistics centers came under attack.

- The strike targeted facilities in the cities of Kiev, Borispol, Zaporozhye, Kremenchug, and Krivoy Rog.

- Russian forces hit infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Reni used to transport military cargo and fuel and lubricants.

- Energy facilities supplying power to Ukrainian ports in the Odessa Region were also struck, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Strikes on Ukrainian ports

- Russian troops hit energy infrastructure facilities that support the operation of Ukraine’s ports in the Odessa Region.

- Moreover, strikes targeted transport infrastructure facilities used for military purposes.

- Infrastructure sites used for unloading military cargo and fuel and lubricants came under attack in the port of Reni.

- Russian forces used precision-guided weapons to hit 24 storage sites containing the Ukrainian army’s equipment in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk.

Attack on oil refinery

- Russian forces struck an oil refinery in the city of Kremenchug, which supplies fuel and lubricants to the Ukrainian army and is also used to transfer petroleum products from abroad.

- Russia hit steel mills in the cities of Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, which supply goods for military production.

- A drone assembly workshop in the Kiev Region, producing the Hornet loitering munition, came under attack.

- Russian forces also carried out a massive strike on a transport and logistics center in Kiev (the San Park office and logistics complex), which is the largest storage and distribution center for strike FPV drones, as well as their ground control stations and components.

- The Russian army hit a transport and logistics center in Borispol (the Alexandrovsky office and logistics complex), which is the largest dual-use storage facility.

- Russia struck a workshop in the Odessa Region used for assembling drones and producing saltpeter for the Ukrainian army.

Situation in Ukraine

- Explosions were reported in Kiev during the night, with air raid alerts issued in most Ukrainian regions.

- Power outages have been recorded in five Ukrainian regions due to infrastructure damage, the Ukrenergo company reported on its Telegram channel.

- According to the company, some residents of the Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkov Regions are without power.

- The company urged Ukrainians to use high-power appliances only during daytime hours, when solar power plants operate most efficiently, in order to avoid overloading the grid.

- An enterprise and an energy infrastructure facility were damaged in the Poltava Region, head of the regional military administration Vitaly Dyakivnich said on Thursday morning.

- A major fire broke out on the premises of a warehouse in Borispol in the Kiev Region, the UNIAN news agency reported on its Telegram channel, which posted footage of the blaze and smoke.

- The Strana newspaper reported that in addition to the warehouse, a logistics facility of the Epizentr company also caught fire.