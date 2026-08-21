Over 11,000 Zanoza FPV drones delivered to special military op zone — manufacturer

MOSCOW, August 21. TASS/. More than 11,000 Zanoza FPV drones of various models have been delivered to Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine since 2022, the manufacturer, Zanoza Drones, told TASS.

"The 10-inch Zanoza-10 FPV drone, developed by Urals specialists, is being successfully deployed across all key sectors of the battle contact line, where it has proven its effectiveness despite the enemy’s intense electronic warfare. To date, total deliveries exceed 11,000 drones in various configurations: of these, more than 10,000 are standard radio-controlled versions and over 1,000 are specialized fiber-optic-controlled drones. "We are not resting on our laurels: active work is underway to increase the range of the fiber-optic versions, while paying special attention to maintaining the reliability of the communication channel and reducing the risk of signal loss at maximum ranges," the company stated.

The company specified that it continues to improve the drones based on combat experience and feedback from Russian military personnel. "Based on feedback from the front, we carried out a comprehensive upgrade of the Zanoza-10 hardware component, significantly enhancing protection against external and onboard interference, which guarantees the stability and clarity of the radio signal under the harshest combat conditions," the manufacturer noted.

The Zanoza series drones are designed to carry a warhead of up to 3.5 kg over a distance of up to 40 km. "The drone’s confirmed strike range under real-world conditions reaches 42 km. The drone is effective not only as a means of engaging armored targets, vehicles, and fortifications. It can be used for reconnaissance, as well as for delivering necessary supplies to the combat zone. The fiber-optic version of the drone is completely immune to electronic jamming and is equipped with 15-, 20-, and 25-km cables," the company emphasized.