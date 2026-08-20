Dovod delivery platform for FPV drones to have greater payload capacity

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian specialists are working on a new version of the Dovod ground robotic system for transporting FPV drones to the front, featuring an increased payload capacity, a representative of the Ovod Production Engineering Center told TASS.

"The development of the Dovod platform is part of a larger effort to automate the delivery and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly in inaccessible areas that are dangerous for troops. Dovod can also be used to set up ambushes using drones and for many other tasks. Work is currently underway to improve the platform’s performance and automation, taking into account the technical complexity of the product. In the future, Dovod will certainly be able to transport more drones. We try to adapt each of the platform’s compartments for carrying at least two to three FPV drones," the company stated.

Currently, the platform is capable of carrying up to four FPV drones at a time. "Work will also continue to increase the Dovod’s operational range, which depends on communications. We are looking forward to the full-scale deployment of the Rassvet satellite system. Let this be an unpleasant surprise for the enemy," the company added.

It was previously reported that the system had been successfully tested in the special military operation zone. The Dovod platform allows drones to reach the combat mission area without human intervention, at a distance of up to 20 km from the operators. FPV drones can be launched from distances of up to 35 km from the takeoff point.