US employs AI in information warfare based on lessons of Ukraine conflict — expert

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The United States is refining psychological warfare planning, using artificial intelligence technologies based on experience accumulated since the start of the armed conflict in Ukraine, according to an article published in the Russian Defense Ministry’s magazine Military Thought and obtained by TASS.

"Despite the overwhelming superiority of the United States and its allies in control of global information space, including social networks, traditional media and online platforms, they have failed to undermine significantly the will of the Russian people to continue the conflict or achieve re-orientation of the Russian elites towards surrender," says the article written by Sergey Grinyayev, Doctor of Technical Sciences, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe within the Russian Academy of Sciences, Director General of the Center for Strategic Assessments and Forecasts.

"<…> The AI introduction into influence operations, the development of tools for producing and disseminating synthetic content (including deepfakes), the refinement of methods of intended audience targeting, the integration of psychological operations with kinetic actions - all these factors shape a new outlook of the Western psychological warfare toolkit," the author says.

The introduction of AI technologies makes it possible to create real-time required content for a particular audience, Grinyayev pointed out.

"Previously, time and specialized personnel were required to create and disseminate materials, whereas the introduction of AI-assisted systems has made it possible to generate real-time personalized content adapted to the target audience characteristics," the expert said.

Some US companies acting in close cooperation with the American military-industrial sector have developed systems allowing for predicting the behavior of online users, he added.

"The companies like Palantir Technologies cooperating closely with the American military-industrial sector have developed systems for analyzing social media, predicting the behavior of users and optimizing messages to exert maximum psychological impact," the expert said.

These systems allow for processing large amounts of information from very diverse open sources to identify psychological vulnerabilities of particular online user groups, Grinyayev said.