Russia’s Supercam S180 recon drone gets protection against interceptor UAVs

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian-made Supercam S180 fast-speed reconnaissance drone has received an optical and radio frequency detection system as protection against interceptor unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Unmanned Systems Group that developed the drone told TASS.

"As additional protection against FPV drones, an optical and radio frequency detection system has been introduced. An additional camera is mounted on the drone to observe the rear and upper semi-sphere and automatically identify objects and signal the approach of an FPV drone," a Group representative said.

The flight duration of the Supercam S180 drone has been doubled, she said.

"Now it is capable of flying for more than four hours and its maximum speed has also increased. This helps conduct aerial reconnaissance beyond the engagement line while passing dangerous sectors at maximum speeds," the Group representative said.