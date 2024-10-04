FSB chief warns of security threat to CIS countries following pager blasts in Lebanon

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. Last month’s remote detonations of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon and Syria are indicative of a security threat to CIS countries as well, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Law Enforcement Agencies.

"As the recent attacks where pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in Lebanon and Syria showed, the results of the adversary’s intelligence gathering information on the vulnerabilities of information resources and clandestine introduction of ‘inserts’ may be used not only to destroy critical information infrastructure but also to organize assassinations of state officials using their gadgets at the right moment," he noted. "This is a direct threat to the security of CIS countries," the FSB chief stressed.

Summing the situation up, he said that "in many ways, the further development of the internal political situation in CIS countries and, ultimately, their security," depend on joint and professional actions on fighting international terrorism, transnational crime and drug trafficking, as well as on protecting constitutional rights and ensuring information security.