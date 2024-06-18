US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area thirteen times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pair of the coalition’s Rafale and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that during the day, one shelling attack on positions of government forces from terrorists was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.