Shoigu inspects Raduga missile designer

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the fulfilment of the arms procurement order by the Raduga Design Bureau of the Tactical Missile Corporation, which designs guided missiles, the Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu visited workshops and inspected technological processes of the design, production and modernization of various guided missiles, it said.

Raduga produces guided air-to-surface missiles for strategic and frontline aviation, as well as warships. The missiles have proved efficiency in combat actions.