Russia looks to restart Zaporozhye nuke plant next year — Rosatom CEO

Alexey Likhachev also pointed out that there is no alternative to the safe use of the plant

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will be looking for an opportunity to render the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) functional again in 2024, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russian state nuclear power operator Rosatom, told Rossiya-24 television

"No matter how hard it is, we have been ensuring the safe operation of the nuclear facility. I think, next year, as the situation unfolds, we will be looking for an opportunity to restart this facility (ZNPP — TASS)," he said.

Likhachev also pointed out that there is no alternative to the safe use of the plant. "We are confident in the position of the Russian military and the Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). And we are confident in our employees present there," the Rosatom CEO added.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe‘s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Russia’s deployment of warships in Abkhazia in line with existing treaty — Abkhaz official
"We signed an agreement earlier [on a Russian military base in Abkhazia] and it contains a clause on a Russian Naval base. We are preparing for them to be deployed," Sergey Shamba pointed out
China presents new kamikaze drones for infantry units
The drone is equipped with a targeting system, and its battery charge is enough for a 30-minute flight
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev proves total flop, Russian diplomat says
As Maria Zakharova noted, the European diplomats were unable to agree on the next package of military aid to Ukraine for 2024, amounting to 5 bln euros
Russia winning 'battle of drones' in Ukraine — WaPo
It is reported that Ukrainian drone unit produces and uses about 20 drones a day, but the quantity is not enough
Russia welcomes 16 new foreign brands in 2023
The majority of new foreign companies on the Russian market this year are Turkish brands of clothing, footwear and household products
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery depots in Kupyansk area in past day
Also, it is reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Ukrainian command forbids troops to group together fearing mutiny — ex-Pentagon official
Douglas Macgregor pointed out that distrust pervaded a military that sees its leadership send them to their deaths
Putin’s Valdai speech to be very meaningful, important — Kremlin spokesman
"The international conditions [which are now observed in the world], the international turbulence, the transit period - all this, of course, allows us to expect a very, very informative and important speech by the president," Dmitry Peskov noted
Armenia’s ratification of Rome Statute part of trend on distancing from Russia — diplomat
"Searches for some benefactors from distant lands and desire to please someone will not cross out the unique historic, centuries-long ties of friendship and mutual understanding between peoples of Russia and Armenia," Sergey Ryabkov noted
About 23,000 Ukrainian children in limbo in Europe 'do not interest anyone' — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that research organizations, which officially work on the territory of the European Union, state that a number of people over the age of 16 are not subject to any records
International North-South Transport Corridor could be alternative to Suez Canal — VTB
The Russian government previously approved VTB's proposal to create a corridor development project management office
Russia to develop already good relations with Iran, says Putin
The President of Russia emphasized that Russia and Iran have established strong ties
World getting rid of dictatorships forcing others into economic servitude — Putin
According to the Russian leader, building a multipolar world order that is more democratic, honest and fair for the majority of humanity is inevitable and historically necessary
Kremlin clarifies nature of talks between Russia, West on Karabakh issue
According to Dmitry Peskov, certain contact on the Karabakh issue did take place, but it wasn't about the talks that were described in the media
Russian envoy barred from speaking at OSCE Security Forum, Foreign Ministry says
Specifically, Rodion Miroshnik cited the purported fact that the Russian representative "has an insufficient level of qualification in international humanitarian law"
Kiev loses 170 troops in Kupyansk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 210 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Radar field along Russia’s borders allows for detecting hypersonic targets — military
It is underlined that the newest satellites had been launched to improve the system for detecting ballistic missile launches and ensuring non-stop monitoring of all missile attack vulnerable areas
Brent oil falls below $86, first time since August 31
WTI crude futures for October delivery fell 4.79% to $84.44 a barrel
Putin praises Rahmon’s role in strengthening ties between Russia, Tajikistan
According to the Russian president, as a long-time leader of Tajikistan, Rahmon has earned the respect of his compatriots and a high reputation abroad
Russia helping Bangladesh to create nuclear power sector — Putin
A training center for the NPP’s Bangladeshi operational staff has been functioning at the plant site since last year, the Russian leader noted
DPR reports foreign military instructors eliminated near Soledar
Yan Gagin specified that foreign military specialists were among the headquarters’ personnel
No comments from UN on US’ handover of Iranian munitions to Ukraine
Earlier, the US Central Command announced that, on October 2, Kiev received 1.1 million 7.62-caliber rounds from Washington
Brussels may need Kiev to launch EU overhaul, says Russian diplomat
"A situation has so far evolved where EU institutions have a chance to overcome the opposition [on the part of some member countries] by fanning the military hysteria and supporting pro-Ukrainian sentiments, in the context of countering the so called Russian influence, too," Kirill Logvinov emphasized
Russia has plenty of friends in Europe, Putin says
"I don’t want to single anyone out here, on the contrary, I want to get everyone to hop on our platform," the Russian president outlined his stance
International meeting on Ukraine may be held in Turkey in October
The Russian side was not invited to the meeting, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, success was accomplished in stopping an attempt by the Kiev regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack
Pashinyan believes his resignation would make things worse in Armenia
Mass protests urging the Armenian prime minister to step down erupted in Yerevan in mid-September over the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia has all resources to supply goods, technologies to foreign partners
The Russian government “has taken measures to support the economy, ensuring the consistency of the production process,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Alexey Gruzdev
Kremlin mum on purported transfer of Black Sea Fleet ships to Novorossiysk
Earlier, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya said that a permanent base of the Russian Navy would soon be set up in the Ochamchira district of Abkhazia under an agreement signed
Russian Space Troops detected over 1,500 launches, including foreign ones, in 2023
The Space Forces also issued three warnings about dangerous approaches of space objects with satellites of Russian orbital constellations
German defense minister tells his Ukrainian counterpart military support to go on
The conversation took place a day after media reports that Germany would not supply Taurus missiles to the Kiev authorities "in the foreseeable future"
Nobel Prize in Chemistry shows Russia's merits in science — Russian Academy of Sciences
"This year's prize once again showed that the Russian scientific school of chemistry is one of the leading schools in the world," Stepan Kalmykov underscored
North Korea reportedly stops nuclear reactor to obtain plutonium — media
It is explained that reprocessing involves shutting down the reactor for at least several weeks, removing the spent fuel rods and transporting those to a laboratory
Ukraine assembling Western-provided military equipment near Dnieper — governor
"There is now an attempt to build up troops for their potential crossing of the Dnieper and moving over to its left bank. It’s been confirmed. The process is ongoing," Vladimir Saldo added
Russian combat robots to employ artificial intelligence in special military operation area
It is reported that currently, the platforms are run by a human operator
Dollar rises to 99.87 rubles, euro grows to 105.44 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The Chinese yuan moved up by 1.8 kopecks to 13.65 rubles
Germany lacks awareness of risks of pumping Ukraine with weapons, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova lamented that the German leadership seems to have forgotten the lessons of history
Shelling attacks on Russia-controlled villages in Kharkov Region intensifying — official
"As a result, there are casualties and fatalities among the civilian population," Vitaly Ganchev reported
Kiev says dialogue with EU on financial support or sanctions 'always difficult'
Kiev has fulfilled all necessary reforms regarding political criteria, "so if there is a positive evaluation from the European Commission, accession talks should start as soon as possible," Olga Stefanishina said
US ships over 1 mln rounds of ammunition confiscated from Iran to Ukraine
The Central Command claims that these munitions were confiscated in December, 2022, from a ship carrying IRGC munitions to Houthi rebels in Yemen
Russia’s growing global influence should be credited to Putin, says Hillary Clinton
According to the ex-US Secretary of State Clinton, "Putin and his team that does the kind of interventions, covert and overt, aiming to undermine democracy and to suborn political leaders, is a big part of how he sees his role"
Russian forces expecting Ukraine to launch offensive action south of Donetsk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that the Russian Armed Forces’ command was aware of the enemy maneuvers and was making appropriate preparations
Russian legislator suspects US labs’ involvement in strange infections in Ukrainian army
Irina Yarovaya recalled that in accordance with the US project codenamed UP-8 "laboratories in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, conducted tests under the guidance of US military specialists on more than 4,000 military servicemen"
EU leaves Hungary to fend for itself in getting energy supplies — Foreign Minister
"Our priority is to resolve the situation not in 15 years, but next year. That is why we insist that the European Union provide funding," Peter Szijjarto explained
Germany doesn’t plan to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine in foreseeable future — report
Berlin, however, signaled to the Ukrainian government it wanted to do everything it could to further strengthen Ukrainian air defenses
Germany providing Kiev with Taurus missiles no game changer for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
These weapons can be launched only from the F-16 fighter jet, and although Ukraine has remodified its Su-24 fighter jets to carry the missiles, "they won’t be a solution," Konstantin Gavrilov explained
Poland deploys missile defense system over Warsaw for first time — defense chief
Mariusz Blaszczak emphasized that the security of the skies above Warsaw will be ensured by the US Patriot system
German MFA takes note of Medvedev’s remark FRG military plants may be legitimate targets
The spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry added that the country's authorities were urging Russia to curtail the special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from threats of further use of force
New York Times should do its research before reporting on Russian missile tests — Kremlin
"It seems, they need to study satellite imagery more properly," Dmitry Peskov noted
Baku ready for Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU talks in Brussels
Hikmet Hajiyev explained that Azerbaijan had refused to go to the meeting scheduled for October 5 in Granada because of France's biased position and objections to Turkey's participation in these talks
Tuareg rebels seize army camp in Mali
Mali's Ministry of Defense has not yet released any information about the incident
Germany to seek chance to mend relations with Russia, says Polish politician
"Germany, which has built its strategy and status on the economy, now has economic problems, because it cannot rely on cheap Russian energy," Radoslaw Vogel explained
Level of Russia’s societal consolidation around Putin remains very high — Kremlin
"We know that very many women are engaged in medical services, and they are also serving there very heroically," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Shoigu inspects Combat Army Reserve units at training grounds, Defense Ministry reports
The ministry pointed out that exercises at the training grounds are being conducted under the supervision of officers with combat experience gained during the special military operation
Rheinmetall confirms delivery of new batch of reconnaissance systems to Ukraine
The company already supplies Kiev with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition of various calibers, field hospitals and military trucks
Iran plans talks with Russia to build new satellite — report
In addition, Iran plans to develop and launch at least eight new satellites into space in the foreseeable future, along with a constellation of 10 small satellites
Azerbaijan declines to take part in meeting with Armenia, France, Germany, EU in Spain
According to the report, Azerbaijan proposed to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to come to the talks, but Paris and Berlin opposed the idea
Rooppur NPP project promotes cooperation between Russia, Bangladesh — Putin
As the nuclear power plant was constructed, the Russian president and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina who also participated in the ceremony, kept an eye on the implementation of the Rooppur project permanently, the Russian president said
McCarthy’s 'love' for Ukraine led to his dismissal — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman recalled the recent statement by the White House spokesman that the US only had enough money to finance Ukraine for another two months
Global oil market balanced, Novak says
"By the way, the record-high increase of oil demand is observed this year across the globe in general - 102.4 mln barrels daily, with incremental growth of 2.4 mln barrels [per day]," the minister said
FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be held in six countries
The first three games of the World Cup will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, while the final is to be held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Biden wants to avoid direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine — US secretary of state
Antony Blinken noted that this installation is one of the “guiding stars” of the American leader
NATO number one threat to global peace, says French politician
It is stted that NATO considers the EU as "a registration office of its members"
Turkish minister says Zangezur Corridor could go through Iran
Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that the Zangezur route is largely ready, with the exception of some sections
Russian forces hold advantageous positions near Rabotino — governor
"We have major forces and means concentrated in one place, mainly artillery, which has been hitting the enemy located [there]," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Italy has no weapons, no funds for Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the country's population is increasingly critical of such assistance
Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempt to rotate troops in Kupyansk area
A heavy flamethrower of Battlegroup West delivered two strikes against the amassment area of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade, Sergey Zybinsky said
DPR reports 35 Ukrainian attacks on its territory over past day
DPR Head Denis Pushilin announced earlier that two civilians were injured on Wednesday as a result of the Ukrainian attacks on the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk
Press review: US to keep arming Kiev even amid budget fight and Yerevan 'defriends' Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 4th
Russian commandos employ latest Upyr drone in Ukraine operation
The Upyr FPV drone was engineered in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals and is designed to strike enemy targets in the front’s depth and wipe out armor at sheltered positions
Air raid alert issued in five regions across Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions
Japan begins discharging second batch of purified water from Fukushima NPP
Up to 7,800 metric tons of water are planned to be discharged in the course of the second phase with the daily amount standing below 500 tons
Russian forces' 'elastic defense' hinders Kiev's counteroffensive — media
It is explained that the defender gives ground while inflicting as heavy casualties as they can on the attackers with a view to being able to set the attackers up for a decisive counterattack
Press review: EU’s Kiev accession talk mostly PR and Aliyev ghosts Pashinyan in Spain meet
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 5th
Russia’s FSB nabs Ukrainian saboteur who attempted to infiltrate Crimea by sea
It is specified that the subversive group was planning to take photographs and videos of its members against the Ukrainian flag as a backdrop on the territory of the Republic of Crimea
EU lacks wherewithal to pinch-hit for US in supporting Ukraine, foreign policy chief says
"My hope, the hope of the Ukrainians <…> is to look for the ways for the US to retain this issue and continue supporting Ukraine," Josep Borrell noted
Russian paratroopers strike Ukrainian troops near Soledar
According to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out by Tula paratroopers from the Grad MLRS
Thousands take to Berlin streets to protest government policies, arms supplies to Ukraine
A special rostrum was put up for the protesters from where musical compositions were played, and from where activists chanted slogans
Russian President Putin set to address Valdai plenary session
The theme of the meeting is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone
Azerbaijan gets first applications for citizenship from Nagorno-Karabakh residents
15 people made such requests
Russian warplanes prevent Ukrainian landing team from reaching Crimea by sea — ministry
In a separate development, air defense units on duty detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
Iranian president says NATO presence in South Caucasus unacceptable
According to the report, the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan briefed the Iranian official on the current situation in the region
France to begin troop withdrawal from Niger within a week — Armed Forces’ General Staff
Earlier, the rebel-appointed minister of state and minister of the interior claimed that France was not going to withdraw its military from the Nigerien territory, arguing that Paris "supports terrorism in Niger"
No information from Turkey about conference on Ukraine — Russian embassy
It was reported earlier that national security advisers from various countries, including Jake Sullivan, the US presidential national security adviser, will come to Istanbul for consultations
Shoigu highlights large number of female volunteers in special military op zone
The defense chief pointed out that during his inspection of Russian Armed Forces’ exercise grounds where military personnel are being trained, he met many young women from various regions of Russia
Putin, Prime Minister of Bangladesh taking part in ceremony to deliver fuel to Rooppur NPP
The Rooppur nuclear power plant with two VVER-1200 reactors is under construction 160 km from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka
Opening of Zangezur Corridor could set off new crises — Iranian security official
Nobel laureates in chemistry officially announced after morning leak
The press release said that "the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots" which are currently "of great importance in nanotechnology"
Global conflict potential may cause direct confrontation in Asia Pacific — diplomat
"The root of the deepening disagreements lies, first and foremost, in the aggressive implementation of own selfish interests by Western states," Konstantin Vorontsov stressed
Azov battalion leader released by Turkey retakes command post
According to the Ukrainian interior minister, Denis Prokopenko is currently responsible for personnel training
Population of Ukraine shrinks to 23 mln, former prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the mobilization campaign is continuing throughout the country at a rapid pace
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Biden non-committal when asked whether he promised ATACMS to Zelensky
The US President noted that all the requests of the Ukrainian leader had been processed
Putin could announce end to intermediate-range missile moratorium on Thursday — analyst
Richard Sakwa described the moratorium decision as optimal, suggesting that Russia should make "some sort of a statement that the militarization of Europe to the limit is unacceptable"
Almost half of Americans believe US wasting money by funding Ukraine
The survey also showed that Republicans are becoming less enthusiastic about continuing aid to Kiev
Russia sets up nine reserve regiments replenished by contract-enlisted personnel — Shoigu
The defense chief said in June that efforts were underway to form troop reserves within each separate army
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse
Jon Fosse made his debut in 1983 and has published 40 books in various genres, which have been translated into as many languages
Russia to complete delivery of S-400 missile systems to India in 2024 — Air Force chief
India is also reported to be implementing the Kusha project to develop an indigenous long-range air defense system
Kiev has up to eight weeks left for counteroffensive — White House
John Kirby emphasized that Congressional approval is needed to continue US assistance to Ukraine
