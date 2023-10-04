China presents new kamikaze drones for infantry units

HONG KONG, October 4. /TASS/. Over 300 drones were presented at an export in China’s Sichuan Province, the South China Morning Post reports, adding that these drones included the newest tactical kamikaze drones.

The expo took place in the city of Mianyang, where numerous Chinese military-industrial complex enterprises are located.

One presented loitering munition drone can carry up to 500 grams of explosives and achieve speed of up to 147 km/h.

The drone is equipped with a targeting system, and its battery charge is enough for a 30-minute flight. The drone maker also presented a special drone operator kit, fit inside a backpack: one serviceman can carry up to four kamikaze drones weighing 1.8 kg each.

Another model presented at the event is an ornithopter drone: it keeps itself in the air via wing strokes and is disguised as an eagle for reconnaissance operations.

According to the newspaper, the People’s Liberation Army has already used such drones during military exercises.