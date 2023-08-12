Russian military eliminate mercenary control center with Starlink terminal in Nikolayevka

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Units of the Russian South group have eliminated a control center for foreign mercenaries with a Starlink communication terminal in Nikolayevka, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems eliminated a control center for foreign mercenaries with a Starlink communication terminal in Nikolayevka, as well as attacked the enemy’s tented camp near the settlement of Rayskoye," according to a statement released on the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.