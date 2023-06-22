Pantsir-ME air defense system to be installed virtually on all Russian naval ships

KRONSHTADT, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is keen have the Pantsir-ME surface-to-air missile and artillery system, which is capable of fighting against drones among other things, installed on all of its ships, TASS has learned at the stand of the NPO High-Precision Systems holding company of the Rostec State Corporation at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

"We can plant it on any ship. It’s up to the Navy to decide. Now they are keen to have it on all ships. This is a new complex," the holding company’s official said.

He stressed that the Pantsir-ME system is capable of destroying the same targets as its ground-based twin.

"It is capable of shooting down even anti-ship missiles," the company’s representative stressed.

The materials presented at the stand say that the Pantsir-ME boasts a fully automatic mode of operation with the possibility of correcting the operator's work. It can be easily installed on combat ships of various classes thanks to its modular structure.

About Pantsir-ME

This air defense system provides protection against such modern means of air attack as strike and reconnaissance drones, operational, tactical and strategic aviation, helicopters, smart weapons, and antiradar, anti-ship and guided missiles. The complex is also capable of engaging surface targets - boats, ships and drifting mines.

The Pantsir-ME is capable of conducting simultaneous fire at four targets flying at speeds of up to 1,000 meters per second. The system is capable of hitting all types of targets with its high-speed 20-kilogram guided missiles and 30-millimeter artillery pieces having a rate of fire of up to 10,000 rounds per minute.

The Pantsir-ME system’s missiles can engage targets at a range of up to 20 kilometers and in altitudes up to 15 kilometers, and its artillery weapons are effective against targets at a range of 4 kilometers and in altitudes up to 3 kilometers. The system is capable of firing four air defense guided missiles against selected targets, followed by artillery fire. The Pantsir-ME system can be supplied in various configurations depending on the class of the warship.

The Pantsir-ME (NATO’s reporting name Greyhound) is the world’s sole ship-based anti-aircraft system with a single-post combat module that includes both artillery and anti-aircraft missile weapons, as well as a control system. It can be installed on most Russian ships and is excellent for equipping ships built in other countries.

The Pantsir-ME has a great export future; its land-based version has proven its reliability and high combat effectiveness during combat operations in Syria and the special operation in Ukraine, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS.

"During combat operations in Syria and the special operation in Ukraine, the ground version of the system confirmed its reliability and high combat effectiveness. Therefore, we hope that the Pantsir-ME has a great export future. Negotiations with our partners on their delivery take place on a regular basis. However, at the moment it is too early to talk about any specific requests received or the stages of their consideration and implementation," the press service said.

IMDS-2023

The IMDS-2023 is running in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is its organizer. For the first time ever, the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center on the territory of tourist and recreational cluster Fort Island have become the event’s venue. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the IMDS-2023.